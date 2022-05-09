Munhall native Gabby Barrett pregnant with second baby

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Country music star and Munhall native Gabby Barrett had a special announcement for Mother's Day: her second baby is on the way.

Barrett posted on Instagram, saying her son will be "another LIFE we get to love and cherish."

Barrett and her husband Cade Foehner already have a daughter together named Baylah May, who was born last year.

The couple met while competing on the 16th season of "American Idol." They married in Texas in October of 2019.

Foehner also posted about their son on Instagram while wishing his "amazing, strong, and fruitful" wife a happy Mother's Day.