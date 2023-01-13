Furry Tails: Ryder and Molly are waiting for forever homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Ryder

Animal Friends

(Image Provided: Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Ryder! Ryder came to Animal Friends as part of a Humane Investigations case. When he first arrived, he was very shy, fearful and spent most of his time hiding. He is still learning to be comfortable around new people, but thanks to our staff and volunteer's continued dedication, he has been making great progress! Ryder is an incredibly intelligent boy who loves to play with teaser toys – which is a great way to build a bond with him! Ryder is also one of "Yana's Special Felines," which means that his requested adoption donation is underwritten, and his new family will receive a starter kit of supplies and other support based on his unique needs.

To find out more about how to adopt Ryder, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Molly

Orphans of the Storm

(Image Provided: Orphans of the Storm)





Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Molly needs a home with experience with her breed. Active. Would do well having another active dog to play with but that can keep up with her personality. Housebroken if watched and taken out regularly. Needs a home with older children. Living with a foster family.

To find out more about how to adopt Molly, visit this link!

Bonus pets waiting at the shelter:

Click here to meet Theodore the dachshund/terrier mix

Click here to meet Swagger the orange & white kitten

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

