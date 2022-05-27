Furry Tails: Mick Jagger and Rocco are waiting for forever homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Mick Jagger

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Mick Jagger! This handsome guy is ready to rock out with his new family! He arrived at Animal Friends when his previous owner could no longer take care of him. He would prefer to be the only pet in the home so he can have all of the love for himself! Mick is FIV+ but that doesn't mean he can't live a normal life. FIV stands for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus, which weakens a cat's immune system, but with a proper diet, regular vet visits and staying indoors, he can live a happy and healthy life.

To find out more about how to adopt Mick Jagger, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Rocco

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Mom was a chihuahua/terrier mix and dad was a small retriever mix. Rocco is 3-months-old and likes other dogs, cats and kids. He lived with a foster family and is playful but loves to cuddle. He is doing well with housetraining. The scar on his head is from when he was first born.

To find out more about how to adopt Rocco, visit this link!

Bonus pets waiting at the shelter:

Click here and here too for more on some of the other puppies at the shelter!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

