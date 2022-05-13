Furry Tails: Leprechaun and Dixie are waiting for forever homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Leprechaun

Animal Friends

(Photo Courtesy: Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This handsome Harlequin rabbit came to Animal Friends as part of a transfer from a partner organization. He may take a little time to warm up but once he does, he makes the perfect companion. Leprechaun is young and active and would be willing to live with another rabbit, as long as proper introductions are made first. Adopt Leprechaun and add some extra luck to your life!

To find out more about how to adopt the rabbits, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Dixie

Orphans of the Storm

(Photo Courtesy: Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Living with a foster family. Couch potato in house but very active outside. Strong Walker. Housebroken. Been around all ages of kids. Foster family nicknamed Potato. Because I love to lay on the couch and snuggle. Need a family that will let me lay on couch and in bed with you. Housebroken. Good with their cat and dog. Love being with my humans. I have recently learned to sit on command. I follow my foster family everywhere.

To find out more about how to adopt Dixie, visit this link!

Bonus pets waiting at the shelter:

Click here to meet Sugar the bulldog/boxer mix!

Click here to meet Tigger the tabby cat!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

