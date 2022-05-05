Furry Tails: Leianna and Bianca are waiting for forever homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Leianna

Animal Friends

(Photo Courtesy: Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This young man is Leianna! He was part of a Humane Investigations case last year that involved 22 cats. He may be young and he's still learning to trust people, but working with our staff and volunteers has helped him open up a bit. He was very shy and fearful at first, but now is willing to come out and play! He needs a feline friend to play with that already lives in the home or would love to go home with one of his current roommates!

To find out more about how to adopt Leianna, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Bianca

Orphans of the Storm

(Photo Courtesy: Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Bianca is a special needs girl. She was born with malformed pads on her back feet. They do not stop her at all because she loves to play and go for walks. Affectionate. Loves people. Mom was shep and husky mix. Dad was a bully mix, we were told.

To find out more about how to adopt Bianca, visit this link!

Bonus pups waiting at the shelter:

Click here to meet Indi the boxer mix!

Click here to meet Rosie the terrier/chihuahua mix!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24