Furry Tails: Jameson and Sparrow are waiting for forever homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Jameson

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Jameson! This handsome boy first came to Animal Friends in 2018. We didn't know much about his past, but based on the scarring on his face, we had reason to believe he was tied up with a rope. He was adopted shortly after arriving and spent several years living in a home. Unfortunately, Jameson's family was moving and could not take him with them so he's back to start a new journey. Despite everything Jameson has been through, he still has so much love to give! He is a playful, wiggly boy who can live with kids 13 years or older. Does Jameson sound like the missing piece in your life?

To find out more about how to adopt Jameson, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Sparrow

Orphans of the Storm

(Image Provided by Orphans of the Storm Kittanning)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Sparrow is a female domestic short haired tabby looking for a good home. She has gray, blue, silver and white in her fur.

To find out more about how to adopt Sparrow, visit this link!

Bonus pets waiting at the shelter:

Click here to meet Buffy the tuxedo cat

Click here to meet some adorable boxer puppies

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

