Furry Tails: Crystal And Burrows Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Crystal

Animal Friends

(Photo Courtesy: Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:Crystal came to Animal Friends with two other rabbits as a result of an unexpected litter. She is a young bunny who explores her surroundings by tasting everything, so be sure to have plenty of rabbit-approved toys and treats on hand for this curious girl! Crystal would love nothing more than to have another rabbit sibling who she could play with all day, whether proper introductions are made first with your current rabbit or you bring one of her friends home, too!

To find out more about how to adopt Crystal, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Burrows and Little Bit

Orphans of the Storm

(Photo Courtesy: Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

As of 3/2022, Burrows is approx. 12 weeks old. A nice lady was feeding her and was able to trap her. She is very, very shy, but once you hold her, she cuddles and purrs. She would do best in a home with other cats. She loved playing in her foster home with a cat named Rosebud.....Rosebud never gave up trying to make friends with Burrows. It took 2 weeks of trying to get Burrows to play and they are now best friends!

To find out more about how to adopt Burrows, visit this link!

Bonus Pet Profile:

To find out more about how to adopt Little Bit, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

