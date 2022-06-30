Furries return to Pittsburgh for Anthrocon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The furries are back in Pittsburgh. Anthrocon has returned for the first time since the pandemic.

"It is like coming home after far too long an absence," said Samuel Conway, CEO of Anthrocon.

Costumes and real-life animal roleplay will line the streets as furries and Anthrocon return to Pittsburgh.

"When you see the Anthrocon and the furries come back to town, it almost signals, we're here, we did it, we're back, let's celebrate together," said Susan Klein with Visit Pittsburgh.

For 15 years now, animators, artists and costumers have been coming to the city for workshops and seminars and a particular infatuation with animals, Conway said.

"We've always been fascinated with animals, it's part of the human condition," said Conway. "We project ourselves onto animals, we project them onto ourselves. We feel a connection with them and that's really what furries is all about, the idea that animals as people or vice versa. How do you experience it? You probably dream about these things and here what we're saying is dream with us."

The weekend events have brought in millions of dollars to the city over the years and this year is set to be no different with a record $10,000 people expected to participate.

And a bigger crowd means a bigger fursuit parade.

"It's an amazing sight to see them come to life in three dimensions and celebrate with them," said Klein, adding, "May it go on for as long as they want to be here."

The groups say hopefully the furries take no more years off.