Furries return to Pittsburgh for Anthrocon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The furries are back in the 'Burgh for Anthrocon.

The four-day event at the David L. Lawerence Convention Center will host thousands of furries from around the nation and every continent except Antarctica.

It all started in 2006 and it's grown immensely and the convention brings an enormous amount of money.

"Pittsburgh really opens its arms to our attendees -- the merchants Downtown, the restauranteurs, the hotels," Anthrocon public outreach director John Cole said. "We're scattered across 16 hotels in the Downtown area this year. Everyone treats our attendees with a warmth and a welcoming that you just don't see in other cities."

Anthrocon lasts until July 2. The full schedule of events, including a parade, can be found online.