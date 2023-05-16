Watch CBS News
Fundraiser for 8-month-old Clementine Blackham being held at Collier Twp. Chick-fil-A

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you don't have lunch plans today, you may want to consider heading to Chick-fil-A in Collier Township, where you can help an 8-month-old in need of a bone marrow transplant.

It's hard to forget sweet Clementine Blackham and all that she's going through.

If you go to the Chick-fil-A in Collier Township on Washington Pike or the location along McKnight Road in Ross Township, buy some food, and mention 'Clementine' or 'Spirit Night,' then the family will receive some of the proceeds!

The Chick-fil-A in Collier Township will also host a bone marrow drive.

Anyone ages 18 to 54 in good health can get swabbed to see if they're a perfect match for Clementine. 

She has an extremely rare gene mutation called the TLR8 gene. It will cause Clementine to go into bone marrow failure because her body doesn't produce red blood cells.

Clementine is the only girl, and one of nine other children diagnosed in the world.

Her best chance at surviving is through a bone marrow transplant. 

It only takes a couple of minutes to get swabbed, and every second is worth it for this baby girl.

As for the fundraiser, you can help the Blackham family with medical expenses and care.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 4:53 AM

