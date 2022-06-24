Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Southern Beltway fully opens Friday.

About eight months after drivers first started using the Southern Beltway, they will now be able to connect to it from Interstate 79.

Drivers can also now exit the 13-mile toll road onto Morganza Road near the Allegheny-Washington County line. 

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said it will all be open by 6 p.m. Friday. 

