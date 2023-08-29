New York fugitive wanted on attempted murder charges arrested in Washington County
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man wanted on attempted murder charges out of New York was arrested after Washington County sheriff's deputies said they learned he was staying at a hotel in the area.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said deputies set up surveillance around the Red Roof Inn in Washington and were able to identify and arrest 30-year-old Donovan Devost on Monday.
Devost was wanted on charges of second degree attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and assault out of Erie County, New York, the sheriff's office said.
In connection with his arrest, the sheriff's office said the fugitive warrant unit also arrested 28-year-old Brittani Daisy of Louisiana. She was charged with hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a fugitive.
Both are being held in the Washington County Correctional Facility. Devost is being held without bond awaiting extradition.
