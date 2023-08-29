New York fugitive wanted on attempted murder charges arrested in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man wanted on attempted murder charges out of New York was arrested after Washington County sheriff's deputies said they learned he was staying at a hotel in the area.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said deputies set up surveillance around the Red Roof Inn in Washington and were able to identify and arrest 30-year-old Donovan Devost on Monday.

Devost was wanted on charges of second degree attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and assault out of Erie County, New York, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff Tony Andronas Announces: On 08/28/2023, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Warrant Unit arrested... Posted by Washington County PA Sheriff Office on Monday, August 28, 2023

In connection with his arrest, the sheriff's office said the fugitive warrant unit also arrested 28-year-old Brittani Daisy of Louisiana. She was charged with hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a fugitive.

Both are being held in the Washington County Correctional Facility. Devost is being held without bond awaiting extradition.