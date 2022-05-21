FTC issues warning about baby formula scams

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers about baby formula scams.

According to the FTC, scams have been popping up all across the internet.

Scammers are tricking desperate parents and caregivers into paying steep prices for formula that never arrives.

The FTC recommends checking a company's reviews online before buying.

They added if a company only accepts gift cards or money transfers, it's likely a scam.