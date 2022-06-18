Frustrations rise over mass flight cancellations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There have been several flight frustrations heading into the holiday weekend.

If you have a flight today or an upcoming departure, you might want to check its status before you go.

Airlines have canceled more than 3,000 flights and delayed another 14,000 over the last few days.

At Pittsburgh International Airport, there have been 29 flight cancellations in the last 24 hours alone, according to the website FlightAware.

The myriad of cancelations is mostly because of the weather. Staffing issues are also a major factor.

Travel analysts believe it may be months before things improve.

"I do believe that the airlines will be better staffed by the end of the year," travel analyst Henry Harteveldt said.

With the Fourth of July weekend around the corner, there is no guarantee we've seen the last of these mass cancellations.

Travel experts suggest adding flight insurance, booking direct routes, and as painful as it sounds, show up an hour earlier than you're used to.