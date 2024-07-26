From vintage baseball games to community festivals, it's going to be a busy weekend in the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The weekend is just about here and there's plenty going around the area to get you out and about!

With the nice weather on tap, there's several happenings in the KDKA Weekend Planner!

Butler County vintage baseball games

There's two games set for tomorrow at the softball field behind the former VA building along New Castle Road.

First pitches are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Tickets are $10 at the gate, are cash only, and you should bring your own lawn chair.

Macaroni Kid Pittsburgh's Birthday Party Palooza

The event is taking place at the Crowne Plaza Pittsburgh South on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and it's free!

There will be plenty of family fun to go around from vendors and food trucks to crafts, a bounce house, and even a petting zoo.

The Mattress Factory's Community Fest

The free festival is taking place on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m and comes with free museum admission.

There will be short films showcased plus craft food and vendors.

A short film fest will take place in the museum lobby from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bethel Park's inaugural art and music festival

The event is taking place tomorrow from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. along Park Avenue from the Schoolhouse Arts and History Center to the Community Center.

It's a free event and features music, vendors, artists, food trucks, raffles, and you can enjoy the new splash park for just $5 per family.

Goat Fest at South Side Park

The free, family-friendly event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Arlington Ball Field behind the fire station.

You can celebrate the Allegheny goat-scape goats that help keep landscaping clean by eating invasive species with food, music, a petting zoo, and even an inflatable slide.

Ford City's 21st annual rubber ducky derby

The derby is taking place on Sunday at Falcon Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You can buy your ducks online for $5.50 each and watch them race down Crooked Creek.

The first prize gets $250 and you don't even need to be there to win!