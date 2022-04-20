Watch CBS News

Westmoreland County based home care service found to have withheld overtime wages

By Pat Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) - A Westmoreland County-based home care service has been found to have withheld hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime pay from its employees.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, federal investigators found From The Heart Companion Services failed to pay employees from four locations full overtime wages, violating the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Investigators recovered more than $383,000 in back wages and damages for 46 caregivers.

The company provides home care for elderly and physically challenged individuals and was founded in 2006.

