From millions to billions - Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.5 billion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Once again, there was no winner of the Mega Millions...or should we say Mega Billions...jackpot on Friday night.

This now catapults the jackpot to a new record-high worth more than $1.5 billion.

The next drawing is on Tuesday night and that $1.5 billion will be the largest Mega Millions in history, giving the winner an estimated $757.2 million in upfront cash.

Now, it is important to point out that you may have won a smaller prize last night - just not the jackpot - so the numbers were - 11-30-45-52-56 and a Mega Ball of 20.

Obviously, no one matched all of the numbers, but some players did get rich on Friday night.

Seven tickets sold across seven different states won $1 million each after matching the first five numbers, according to Mega Millions.

Sadly, none of those seven states were Pennsylvania.

Two tickets in Michigan and Tennessee won $2 million each by matching the first five numbers and activating the "Megaplier" an option available in most states with an extra $1 purchase.

The next drawing is set for Tuesday night and that jackpot is $1.55 billion and $757.2 million upfront.

Now, to throw some cold water on the whole affair: the odds of winning are 1-in-302.6 million. To put that in perspective, your odds of getting attacked by a shark are roughly 1-in-3.7 million.

That said, you can't win if you don't play!