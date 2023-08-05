Watch CBS News
Local News

From millions to billions - Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.5 billion

By Christopher DeRose

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Mega Millions jackpot keeps climbing
Mega Millions jackpot keeps climbing 02:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Once again, there was no winner of the Mega Millions...or should we say Mega Billions...jackpot on Friday night. 

This now catapults the jackpot to a new record-high worth more than $1.5 billion. 

The next drawing is on Tuesday night and that $1.5 billion will be the largest Mega Millions in history, giving the winner an estimated $757.2 million in upfront cash. 

Now, it is important to point out that you may have won a smaller prize last night - just not the jackpot - so the numbers were - 11-30-45-52-56 and a Mega Ball of 20. 

Obviously, no one matched all of the numbers, but some players did get rich on Friday night. 

Seven tickets sold across seven different states won $1 million each after matching the first five numbers, according to Mega Millions.

Sadly, none of those seven states were Pennsylvania. 

Two tickets in Michigan and Tennessee won $2 million each by matching the first five numbers and activating the "Megaplier" an option available in most states with an extra $1 purchase. 

The next drawing is set for Tuesday night and that jackpot is $1.55 billion and $757.2 million upfront. 

Now, to throw some cold water on the whole affair: the odds of winning are 1-in-302.6 million. To put that in perspective, your odds of getting attacked by a shark are roughly 1-in-3.7 million. 

That said, you can't win if you don't play! 

First published on August 5, 2023 / 9:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.