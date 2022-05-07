From Football to Fútbol: Steelers RB Najee Harris has some fun during NFL Draft weekend

MEXICO CITY (KDKA) - The NFL Draft has turned into a behemoth, primetime event for the NFL. And during the three-day extravaganza, it's become common to see current and former players announce draft picks from some exotic locations.

Pittsburgh Steelers second-year running back, Najee Harris, was given the opportunity to travel to Mexico to announce Pittsburgh's eventual fourth-round draft choice, Calvin Austin III.

While south of the border, Harris was able to interact and have some fun with young fans:

Two minutes of @ohthatsNajee22 playing soccer while mic'd up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RGzyFLlXcz — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 7, 2022

Harris and the Steelers' offense will be looking to build upon last year's 9-7-1 season with a revamped, younger core of players featuring the likes of 2022 first-round pick, Kenny Pickett, second-rounder George Pickens, and returning tight end, Pat Freiermuth.

The NFL, and the Steelers, will unveil the 2022 season schedule on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET.