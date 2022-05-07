Watch CBS News
Sports

From Football to Fútbol: Steelers RB Najee Harris has some fun during NFL Draft weekend

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MEXICO CITY (KDKA) - The NFL Draft has turned into a behemoth, primetime event for the NFL. And during the three-day extravaganza, it's become common to see current and former players announce draft picks from some exotic locations.

Pittsburgh Steelers second-year running back, Najee Harris, was given the opportunity to travel to Mexico to announce Pittsburgh's eventual fourth-round draft choice, Calvin Austin III.

While south of the border, Harris was able to interact and have some fun with young fans: 

Harris and the Steelers' offense will be looking to build upon last year's 9-7-1 season with a revamped, younger core of players featuring the likes of 2022 first-round pick, Kenny Pickett, second-rounder George Pickens, and returning tight end, Pat Freiermuth.

The NFL, and the Steelers, will unveil the 2022 season schedule on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

First published on May 7, 2022 / 3:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.