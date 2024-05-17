From a music festival to a mac and cheese festival, it's going to be a busy weekend in the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We've made it to the weekend and if you're looking for something to do, we've got your back!

It's a jam-packed weekend with tons of events you can check out.

Millvale Music Festival

The always popular Millvale Music Festival is back with more than 300 musical acts as well as visual and performance artists across nearly 30 stages.

You can also check out some comedy shows, enjoy great food trucks, and head to a silent disco.

It's all taking place today and tomorrow and is free.

Pints in the Park

The Hampton Community Center parking lot will play host to the first Pints in the Park event of the year today.

You'll be able to enjoy some craft beer, wine, and cocktails while listening to live music. For the kiddos, face painting and a circus performer will be on hand.

It's all happening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh Mac and Cheese Festival

The festival returns to the Strip District tomorrow with more than 30 varieties of mac and cheese available to sample!

There will also be craft beverages and live music.

It's happening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Three Crossings.

YMCA's Healthy Kids Day

The event at Highmark Stadium is kind of like an open house that lets families know about the YMCA's programs.

There will be on-the-field activities, sports clinics, and coaching sessions for kids.

It's all happening from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is free.

Pennsylvania Trolley Museum Street Fair

The museum promises an unforgettable experience with fire dancers, stilt walkers, jugglers, musicians, live music, and trolley rides.

This is happening tomorrow and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and comes with the cost of your ticket at the museum.

New exhibit opens at the Children's Museum this weekend

How People Make Things is inspired by the factory tour segments from Mister Rogers Neighborhood.

It will feature hands-on activities using real factory tools and machines, allowing kids to create objects by either molding, cutting, deforming, or assembling them.