Frigid temperatures across Pittsburgh area cause several water main breaks

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A massive water main break sent a geyser of water into the air on Wednesday in West Mifflin, with that water and debris damaging at least one home.

The cold temperatures are creating similar problems across the Pittsburgh region.

There were quite a few water main breaks in the West Mifflin area, but none bigger than one where thousands of gallons of water blew out of the street sending massive amounts of debris up in the air and down the street with all the water.

Tonya Mitchell lives along Bellwood Road in West Mifflin, down the street from the site of the massive water main break, and says this morning was "definitely scary."

"It looked like a geyser this morning. The water was just spewing enormously high," Michell added.

Mitchell was fortunate. No water got into her mini office.

Vicki Motley was less fortunate.

"It was coming down like the Mon River. Just bringing down debris and rocks and ice and mud and everything," Motley said, with some debris ending up in her home.

"You can see how high it was up in my garage."

Damage to a resident's home in West Mifflin due to a water main break. KDKA-TV

This break was one of several in the area. Pittsburgh Water Authority had at least six breaks in the last 24 hours.

In addition to the West Mifflin break, officials in Ross Township and Pennsylvania American Water had their hands full when a main blew out near the intersection of Sewickley Oakmont Road. The ice-covered road forced drivers to find another route.

Meanwhile, Motley says she's had enough.

"The same thing happened a few years ago during the same week in January," Motley said. "Get them all cleaned up so we don't go through this every other winter because, as you can see, it's too much."