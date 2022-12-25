Frigid temperatures believed to be cause of pipe burst in Manchester
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The cold temperatures weren't just causing power outages, they also are causing a plumbing nightmare for some.
Craig Morrow with the museum and bike shop "Bike Haven" in the city's Manchester neighborhood said he believes the bitter cold cause the pipes inside the store to burst overnight.
Two other businesses in the building, a nail shop and a printing store, were also affected.
