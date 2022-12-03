Watch CBS News
Local News

Friends and family say goodbye to Penn Hills paramedic Nicholas Theofilis

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Paramedic killed in ambulance crash remembered by friends, colleagues
Paramedic killed in ambulance crash remembered by friends, colleagues 02:34

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Family and friends gathered to say goodbye to Nicholas Theofilis.

The Penn Hills paramedic died after a crash in Shadyside on Sunday night.

Friends were received at William F. Gross Funeral Home in Penn Hills on Friday. Funeral prayers will be at the funeral home on Saturday at 10 a.m. A mass will follow at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish in Penn Hills.

First published on December 2, 2022 / 8:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.