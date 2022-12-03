Friends and family say goodbye to Penn Hills paramedic Nicholas Theofilis
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Family and friends gathered to say goodbye to Nicholas Theofilis.
The Penn Hills paramedic died after a crash in Shadyside on Sunday night.
Friends were received at William F. Gross Funeral Home in Penn Hills on Friday. Funeral prayers will be at the funeral home on Saturday at 10 a.m. A mass will follow at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish in Penn Hills.
