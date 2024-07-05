Friday's weather looking hot and humid in Pittsburgh with another late-day storm chance

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Currently, it's "air you can wear" with humidity levels on the high side.

This humid air mass will be in place through today, finally moving out Saturday morning. Higher moisture fuels storms because it causes air to become more unstable.

It's also going to be hot today with highs hitting the upper 80s. The heat and humidity should prime the atmosphere with storm chances peaking after 6 p.m. this afternoon. Any storms that you see may produce strong wind gusts, drop large hail, and bring downpours and frequent lightning.

Similar to yesterday, most of your day will be dry but conditions may change quickly.

While heat and humidity will fuel storms, it will also have a more direct impact on you with it just being downright humid. I have heat index numbers in the mid-90s at the hottest time of the day. Noon temperatures will just be around 80 degrees with cloudy morning skies.

Looking ahead, the weekend is looking comfy after a humid start on Saturday morning. Dew points should drop to around 60° Saturday afternoon. As the sun is coming up dew points will be in the upper 60s. Humidity levels will remain low as an upper low moves past us over the weekend.

It will not last long with highs going from the mid to low 80s over the weekend to over 90 degrees on Monday.

Monday looks dry with rain chances returning on Tuesday and Wednesday.

