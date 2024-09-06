Rain and storms will move through the Pittsburgh area this afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Who's ready for some Friday Night Football?

If you are headed out to support your local team just a heads up that I expect most games will see at least a little rain tonight. This is doubly so for places located in Pittsburgh and to the north.

Rain totals don't look very impressive but I can't rule out a couple of rumbles of thunder and lightning in any of the stronger cells that slide by with a line of showers and storms along a cold front.

Today will be the hottest day of the week and I have Pittsburgh hitting 86°.

High temperatures expected today - September 6, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

This morning will look pretty similar to what we've seen so far this week with sunny skies and temperatures in most places dipping to the mid to low 50s. There will be fewer 40s this morning than what we've seen earlier this week. Temperatures will quickly warm with southwesterly winds of around 10mph pulling in heat from the south.

I have noon temperatures in the low 80s. Clouds will roll in as we head into the afternoon. Rain chances could start as early as 5 p.m. for places along I-80 like Mercer County. Pittsburgh rain chances probably won't arrive until around 7 p.m. It will rain for around 6-8 hours off and on with rain totals of around a half inch expected for most places.

Once the rain stops, winds will begin picking up. Cooler air will push into the area.

Expected rain totals through Saturday morning KDKA Weather Center

I have Pittsburgh's high temperature on Saturday being hit at midnight tonight. Now we may get back to the forecast high of 64° during the afternoon hours, but it will be close.

A lot of Saturday will be mostly sunny. It will be chilly, especially when you factor in wind speeds of 10-20 mph for the morning and early afternoon hours. Cool air sticks around into Sunday with Sunday morning lows dipping to the mid-40s in Pittsburgh.

We may see a frost advisory for higher elevations on Sunday morning. Sunday highs should hit the mid to upper 60s.

Next week is looking dry and pleasant. Monday highs will be back in the upper 70s. Temperatures should return to the 80s on Tuesday with highs solidly in the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

7-day forecast: September 6, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

