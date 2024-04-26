Friday looking like only completely dry weather day in Pittsburgh over the next week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It is now safe to plant without fear of frost…at least through Mother's Day.

We did see frost this morning. There were frost advisories posted for places north of Pittsburgh through 9 a.m. Today is going to be fantastic though with highs near 70 degrees.

Noon temperatures will be in the low 60s. Sunny from start to finish. Winds will be a little breezy this afternoon, coming in out of the southeast at around 10mph. Today may be the only completely dry day of the week.

High temperatures expected across the region on Friday, April 26 KDKA Weather Center

Rain is expected to arrive before sunrise on Saturday with mostly showers with a couple of rumbles possible.

The best chance for rain will occur from 8 a.m. through noon. Yesterday it looked like all of the rain would be out of here by noon with just an isolated shower possible for the afternoon.

Things have changed a little with scattered showers now possible through at least 2 p.m. and then isolated showers in place after that.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Saturday highs will hit the mid to low 70s with sunshine breaking out after 5 p.m.

Sunday will be mostly dry. Rain chances are really in the isolated range but since the rain comes from storms I have bumped up rain chances to scattered. The best chance for seeing a storm will come for places north of Pittsburgh. High temperatures on Sunday should hit the low 80s.

Morning lows will be up near 60.

Most of Monday is expected to be dry with evening rain showers and storm chances. Monday highs should be in the low 80s.

7-day forecast: April 26, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

