Frick Pittsburgh postpones "Treasured Ornament" exhibition amid Israel-Gaza conflict

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As tensions continue to rise in the Middle East, the Frick Pittsburgh announced on its website that the "Treasured Ornament" exhibition will be postponed.

"At the time of scheduling it would have been impossible to predict that war would erupt in the Middle East during the time of this show, prompting widespread heartbreak and mounting social tension," Frick said in a statement on its website.

The traveling exhibition originally was curated by an outside organization and it explored design across ten centuries of Islamic art.

Frick also said that the exhibition lacked sufficient historical and cultural context as well as participation from the local Islamic community in its existing form.

"Presenting the show as originally conceived elsewhere, years ago, risked trivializing Islamic culture at an extraordinarily complex time and turning an intended educational opportunity into a divisive political touchstone, a source of unintended insensitivity or offense, and a distraction from our important service to the entire community," the Frick's statement continued.

In its place, the Frick will present a different exhibit, "The Red Dress" which is a collective embroidery from 380 creators, primarily women and girls, from more than 50 global cultures including refugees from Palestine and Ukraine.

"Its message of communion across cultures offers visitors an experience of hope, solace, and understanding so many are seeking right now," the museum's statement concluded.

The Red Dress will be on display at The Frick through Jan. 28, 2024, and you can learn more and get tickets at this link.