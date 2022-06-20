Freshpet recalls dog food for possible salmonella contamination

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Freshpet is recalling some of its dog food because of possible salmonella contamination.

The recall affects Freshpet Select Fresh from the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe with the sell-by date of Oct. 29, 2022.

The lot of dog food was supposed to be destroyed, but Freshpet said on the FDA's website that a small lot was sold at Walmart stores in some states and limited Target stores and other retailers in several other states, including Pennsylvania.

Salmonella can affect the animals eating the food as well as humans if they handle the contaminated products, Freshpet said.

Dogs who have salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea, fever and vomiting, the company said. Some dogs may only have decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. The recall notice said infected dogs without symptoms can still be carriers and infect others.

If your dog ate the recalled food, call your vet.

