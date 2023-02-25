Freezin' for a Reason: Pittsburgh Polar Plunge underway today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning today, many people are braving the elements for the Pittsburgh Polar Plunge.

The event can be a breeze...if you don't mind the freeze.

Starting this morning around 11:30, people began taking the plunge outside of Acrisure Stadium.

The goal this year was the raise $550,000 for the Special Olympics and the good news - even before the plunging began, they had raised more than $600,000!

Anyone is able to participate and registration is open.

If jumping into icy-cold water isn't your thing, you can always just donate to them directly without the soaking cold jump!

You can do so at this link.

I'll have more from the event tonight on KDKA News at 6 and 7!