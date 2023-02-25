Freezin' for a Reason: Pittsburgh Polar Plunge underway today
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning today, many people are braving the elements for the Pittsburgh Polar Plunge.
The event can be a breeze...if you don't mind the freeze.
Starting this morning around 11:30, people began taking the plunge outside of Acrisure Stadium.
The goal this year was the raise $550,000 for the Special Olympics and the good news - even before the plunging began, they had raised more than $600,000!
Anyone is able to participate and registration is open.
If jumping into icy-cold water isn't your thing, you can always just donate to them directly without the soaking cold jump!
I'll have more from the event tonight on KDKA News at 6 and 7!
