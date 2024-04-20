Freeze warning, frost advisory issued through Sunday morning for parts of Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sunshine and seasonable temperatures felt a little cool today thanks to gusty winds compared to the 70s and even lower 80s we've had these past two weeks.

Daily average High: 65° Low: 42°

Sunrise: 6:33 a.m. Sunset: 8:05 p.m.

FIRST ALERT: Patchy frost possible Sunday and Monday morning

AWARE: Seasonable highs and sunshine Sunday but frost/freeze again Monday morning and Thursday.

A freeze warning is in effect for areas north and east of Allegheny County Saturday night, with the rest of our region under a frost advisory.

Temperatures will dip into the lower to mid-30s tonight and again Monday morning. With the growing season underway, you'll want to cover tender vegetation that could be damaged by the cold air.

We stay dry and seasonable most of this week, with daytime highs in the 50s and 60s, but many mornings will be chilly in the 30s and 40s through Friday.

We stay dry until Tuesday afternoon/evening, when showers return, and will stick around through Wednesday morning. After that, we stay dry again until next Saturday.

