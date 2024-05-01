Free golf camp teaches Pittsburgh-area kids how to play

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Kids in the Pittsburgh area who've never been exposed to golf are getting a chance to learn the sport and about the careers that support it.

The William H. Curtis Golf Camp for Youth in East Liberty offers a free camp for kids ages 5 to 14 at Mount Ararat's Community Activity Center in East Liberty. The children learn how to play inside and then have an opportunity to play outside on a golf course.

The program's founder and director, Dr. William H. Curtis, is also a senior pastor at Mount Ararat Baptist Church.

"It's what we would call a gentleman or a ladies' sport in terms of it's based on honesty, integrity, interaction with the people you're playing with, playing by the rules, enjoying the outdoors and enjoying the engagement of something that works physically and mentally," Curtis said.

Nhayla Parker is 14 years old and participates in the program. She says, "The more you get the hang of it and the more people help you out, the better you can be."

The lessons are free, and all equipment is provided. The golf camps have been going on year-round for three years.

If you're interested in signing up for the golf summer program, call 412-441-1852 for the Mount Ararat Community Activity Center, which is located at 745 North Negley Avenue in East Liberty.

