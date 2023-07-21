Free Care Fund Christmas In July Telethon sets new record, raising more than $50,000

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- KDKA held their fourth annual "Free Care Fund Christmas In July Telethon" on Thursday and set a new record for the effort, raising $57,270.

Donors called in from all over Pennsylvania, as well as from 10 states - including as far away as Hawaii!

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Volunteers from GBU Life, No. 1 Free Care partner Howard Hanna, Eat'n Park, McKamish, and Penn United Technologies answered calls at the phone bank all day Thursday.

The Free Care Fund at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh ensures no child is ever denied medical care, regardless of their family's ability to pay.

In fact, the Free Care Fund helps some 30,000 children and their families in the Pittsburgh area every year.

The Christmas In July Telethon is a miniature version of the station's "Free Care Fund Telethon," which has been held every December since 1954!

This year will mark KDKA's 70th annual telethon for the Free Care Fund, and there are big things planned to mark the milestone.

Thank you to everyone who called to donate. It's your kindness that makes the difference.