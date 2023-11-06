Mister Rogers' summer retreat in Latrobe on the market for $2.95 million

Fred Rogers' summer retreat in Latrobe on the market for $2.95 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mister Rogers' summer retreat is on the market for nearly $3 million.

It's always a beautiful day in the neighborhood at the property known as "The Evergreens" at 326 Old Orchard Lane in Unity Township. The home, tucked away on dozens of wooded acres, is up for sale for $2.95 million.

The listing on Howard Hanna's website describes it as "a historic 6 bedroom Americana dream home nestled on 42+ wooded acres, just off of Fred Rogers Drive." The listing says the house has been updated, but its original charm has been preserved.

Mister Rogers' summer retreat, "The Evergreens," is on the market for nearly $3 million. (Photo: Kelly Cheponis/Howard Hanna)

The highlights include two fireplaces -- one in the living room and another in the dining room engraved with "East, West, Hames, Best," meaning "wherever you travel, home is the best place to be."

The kitchen is described as having a "mid century modern vibe" and leads to the backyard with a fireplace and a "crystal blue pool."

There's also a pool house, detached garages, a log cabin and a second residence that has five bedrooms, four baths and "HUGE potential" to be transformed.

The listing promises streams, waterfalls, meadows and ponds to be discovered, and it's close to the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, golf, Steelers training camp and the Laurel Highlands.

According to the mortgage payment calculator on Howard Hanna's website, with $147,500 down, the monthly principal and interest payment for the property would be more than $19,600.

Fred Rogers grew up in Latrobe and his longtime children's program "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" ran from 1968 until 2001. The Pittsburgh-based series taped over 900 episodes and won four Daytime Emmy Awards over its run.