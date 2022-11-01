Items from Mister Rogers' summer estate up for auction

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) - Several items from the summer home of Fred Rogers and his family are up for auction online.

Reeds Auction Company said many of the items on the auction block are from the original McFeely/Rogers family summer estate and many have been there for well over 100 years. The items come from two main houses, a cabin, a wood shop and multiple garages.

Mister Rogers' sister Nancy Rogers Crozier made the summer home in Latrobe their permanent home, and the auction company said the siblings spent a lot of time there.

The first and second auctions are online now. The first ends Nov. 15, the second ends Nov. 20 and the third auction will take place on dates still TBD.

There will be a public preview of items on Nov. 11 at the estate property at 139 Old Orchard Drive in Latrobe.