Frazier's Rune Lawrence makes history, wins fourth WPIAL wrestling title in four years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- History was made this past weekend as Frazier's Rune Lawrence won his fourth wrestling title, becoming only the 32nd student athlete in WPIAL history to reach that milestone.

Lawrence, a WVU recruit, won his four titles in three different weight classes, competing this year at the 215-lb. level. He competed in the 172-lb. class for his first two years before bumping up to the 189-lb. class for his junior year.

The fourth title win came in traditional fashion for Lawrence, who pinned his opponent just 53 seconds into the championship match on Saturday at Chartiers Valley High School.

Frazier's Rune Lawrence makes quick work of West Greene's Colin Whyte with a 53-second pin in the 215-pound final.



Lawrence is now the 32nd four-time WPIAL wrestling champion, joining older brother Thayne as the first set of brothers to win four WPIAL titles: pic.twitter.com/jlDNUAtQBF — Steve Rotstein (@SteveRotstein) February 24, 2024

During his four years contending for WPIAL titles, Lawrence pinned all 14 of his opponents, with all but one of those coming in the first period of his matches.

"I like to pin people," Lawrence said after winning the title on Saturday. "I just go out there and get the job done."

While Lawrence joined the exclusive list of 32 student athletes to win four WPIAL titles, he's the second in his own household to achieve that feat as older brother Thayne, who now wrestles at Lehigh, accomplished the same achievement from 2017 to 2020.

"It will be something me and [Thayne] can always talk about. We'll always have that in common," Lawrence said on Saturday. "It will just be something to bring up when we're older."

Lawrence has amassed 137 career wins, losing only eight matches in four years so far. He has a 25-1 record this year, missing time for large chunks of the season due to a knee injury, but he's found his form at the right time of year.

Up next for Lawrence is an attempt to join an even more exclusive list if he's able to win his fourth straight PIAA title -- something that only 13 people have done.