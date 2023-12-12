Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons returning to Pittsburgh in 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons have announced The Last Encores tour is coming to Heinz Hall on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, Dec. 18 at 9 a.m. at the Heinz Hall box office, the venue's website or by phone at 412-392-4900.

"The acclaimed band has decided to perform a limited number of shows moving forward and are looking forward to sharing The Last Encores to all of their devoted fans, from the young to the young at heart," according to a press release.

Valli's musical career spans over 60 years and has included hits such as "Sherry," "Walk Like a Man," and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You."

"I am eternally grateful for the love and support of our fans throughout the decades. I always loved touring and can't wait to see the fans," Valli said of the upcoming tour.

The Broadway musical "Jersey Boys," based on Valli's life, is the 12th longest-running show on Broadway and has been seen by over 30 million people, the press release added.

The showtime for the event is set for 8 p.m.