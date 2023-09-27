Franco Harris to be honored with photomosaic mural at Penn State All-Sports Museum

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As we approach the one-year mark since the death of Steelers great Franco Harris, the Penn State All-Sports Museum is working to honor one of the great Nittany Lions of all time with a photomosaic mural.

The All-Sports Museum announced the launching of the project surrounding the making of the mural and are inviting people to submit photos of them taken with Franco over the years.

The mural will be made up of up to 7500 total photos and the museum says that the memorial will be aligned with Franco's reputation and his being known as a 'man of the people.'

STATE COLLEGE PA - SEPTEMBER 2: former Peen state and NFL star Franco Harris poses with the statue of the Nittany Lion on the campus of Penn State as part of the scene surrounding the Penn State win over Pitt in State College PA September 2, 2017. John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

To upload your photos as part of the project, click here. There is no cost to upload images.

Once complete, the mural will go on display in the main lobby of the All-Sports Museum located at Beaver Stadium in University Park.

Harris was a 9-time Pro Bowler with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1990. Before being drafted by the Steelers, Harris played at Penn State for Joe Paterno, rushing for over 2,000 yards during his Nittany Lions career, leading the team in scoring in 1970.

Harris passed away last December at the age of 72, just days before the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Harris' #32 jersey number was retired by the Steelers during a bittersweet ceremony at halftime of the team's Christmas Eve game against the Las Vegas Raiders.