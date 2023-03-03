Watch CBS News
Local News

Franco Harris statue moved to landside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Franco Harris statue moved to landside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport
Franco Harris statue moved to landside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport 00:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A ticket is no longer required to see and visit the Franco Harris statue at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Since Harris died in December, the statue has become a memorial with travelers decorating it with flowers, notes, and Terrible Towels.

The airport has moved Franco's statue to the landside terminal outside the primary TSA checkpoint.

The statue is located near the information desk along with the statues of George Washington and Journalist Nellie Bly.

The airport says they'll remain in this spot until the new terminal opens in 2025. 

First published on March 3, 2023 / 1:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.