Franco Harris statue moved to landside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A ticket is no longer required to see and visit the Franco Harris statue at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Since Harris died in December, the statue has become a memorial with travelers decorating it with flowers, notes, and Terrible Towels.

The airport has moved Franco's statue to the landside terminal outside the primary TSA checkpoint.

Our friends have a new home! Franco, George and Nellie are now greeting ALL visitors, not just those with tickets, near the Landside Terminal's Information Desk. They'll hang out here until they settle into our new terminal in 2025!



Read More: https://t.co/FwFGqkiREQ pic.twitter.com/4Jm60raCZA — Pittsburgh International Airport (@PITairport) February 28, 2023

The statue is located near the information desk along with the statues of George Washington and Journalist Nellie Bly.

The airport says they'll remain in this spot until the new terminal opens in 2025.