'Franco Harris really embodied everything about Pittsburgh:' Bill Cowher pays tribute to the late Steelers great

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The recent death of Pittsburgh Steelers running back, Franco Harris, has prompted an outpouring of support, well-wishes, condolences, and stories from players, fans, and coaches alike.

That includes former head coach of the Steelers, Bill Cowher.

Cowher, speaking on Harris' life and legacy, said Harris defined the 1970s, championship-winning Steelers teams.

Bill Cowher talks about the life and legacy of his friend Franco Harris ❤️ @CowherCBS pic.twitter.com/C0158zRu9F — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 24, 2022

"I grew up in Pittsburgh, so this was really special to me. He was a guy that I watched what the '70s Steelers did, bringing back prominence to a city, and that legacy of what the '70s teams did, Franco Harris really embodied everything about Pittsburgh, about being a Steeler," Cowher said.

"Franco Harris was about hard work, resiliency, competitiveness, winning, and humility," the Hall of Famer added. "He talked about the obligation you had, at times, to give back to the community. Franco Harris was more concerned with how people felt than how he felt. You know, that's just who he was as a person," Cowher said.

Cowher continued to speak on Harris' kindness and how his name will live on forever.

"I think someone said over the last couple of days, 'When someone says your first name, and they know who you are, and you don't have to say your last name, that's pretty special,'" Cowher added.

"That's who Franco Harris was. He was very, very special."

The Steelers will retire Harris' No. 32 jersey in a special memorial and retirement ceremony at Acrisure Stadium Sunday night during a primetime matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.