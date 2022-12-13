Franco Harris helps teach middle school students about The Immaculate Reception
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It was a school day that hundreds of kids in the North Hills won't soon forget.
Students at Ingomar Middle School in the North Allegheny School District got a surprise visit from Franco Harris on Monday.
The kids weren't alive for the Steelers' championship teams of the 1970's, but they got a big lesson from Harris on one of the greatest plays of all time -- Franco's Immaculate Reception.
The lesson and visit were part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the play.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.