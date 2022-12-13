Watch CBS News
Local News

Franco Harris helps teach middle school students about The Immaculate Reception

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Franco Harris helps teach middle school students about The Immaculate Reception
Franco Harris helps teach middle school students about The Immaculate Reception 00:40

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It was a school day that hundreds of kids in the North Hills won't soon forget.

Students at Ingomar Middle School in the North Allegheny School District got a surprise visit from Franco Harris on Monday.

The kids weren't alive for the Steelers' championship teams of the 1970's, but they got a big lesson from Harris on one of the greatest plays of all time -- Franco's Immaculate Reception.

The lesson and visit were part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the play.

First published on December 13, 2022 / 1:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.