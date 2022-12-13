Franco Harris helps teach middle school students about The Immaculate Reception

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It was a school day that hundreds of kids in the North Hills won't soon forget.

Students at Ingomar Middle School in the North Allegheny School District got a surprise visit from Franco Harris on Monday.

The kids weren't alive for the Steelers' championship teams of the 1970's, but they got a big lesson from Harris on one of the greatest plays of all time -- Franco's Immaculate Reception.

The lesson and visit were part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the play.