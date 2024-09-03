Fox's Pizza Den in West Deer holding fundraiser event later this month for deaf and blind employee

WEST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A pizza shop in West Deer is going to be holding a fundraiser later this month for one of their inspirational employees.

Fox's Pizza Den Russellton says that a fundraiser event is being held on September 21 to benefit Zach Grabowski, one of their employees who is both blind and deaf.

The pizza shop says that Zach has worked at the store for over a year and a half and serves as an inspiration to everyone and helps lift everyone up when they're having a bad day.

Zach's duties at the shop include folding pizza boxes, portioning out appetizers, and calling in produce orders, among other tasks.

On September 21, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m, the event will be held at the pizza shop along Little Deer Creek Valley Road. The shop says that Zach will be there so that everyone can meet him.

Gift baskets donated from other local businesses will be raffled off throughout the week.

All money raised during the fundraiser will benefit an organization that helps Zach with his rowing competition as part of the Three Rivers Rowing Association.