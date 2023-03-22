Fox Chapel to remove derogatory term for Native Americans from borough code
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you live in Fox Chapel, be ready for some changes coming to names in the borough.
Council reportedly voted to remove an outdated and derogatory term for a Native American woman from 15 parts of the borough code.
The Tribune-Review reports some of those changes will include Old Squaw Trail — which is becoming Eliza Fox Trail — and Squaw Run Road, which has already changed to Hemlock Hollow Road.
