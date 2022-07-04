Watch CBS News
Fourth of July festivities kick off at the Point

By Royce Jones

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The city of Pittsburgh is celebrating the Fourth of July at the Point with festivities and the annual fireworks display. 

The party includes music, food and activities from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Zambelli will provide the fireworks show, which begins at 9:35 p.m.

There will also be performances from the East Winds Symphonic Band, Rivers City Brass and Squonk.

The city said people who come will be required to go through a "light security screening" at park entrances.  

You can watch the city's fireworks on CBSN Pittsburgh. For other fireworks around the area, click here.

