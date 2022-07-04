Fourth of July festivities kick off at the Point
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The city of Pittsburgh is celebrating the Fourth of July at the Point with festivities and the annual fireworks display.
The party includes music, food and activities from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Zambelli will provide the fireworks show, which begins at 9:35 p.m.
There will also be performances from the East Winds Symphonic Band, Rivers City Brass and Squonk.
The city said people who come will be required to go through a "light security screening" at park entrances.
You can watch the city's fireworks on CBSN Pittsburgh. For other fireworks around the area, click here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.