Fourth of July celebrations underway in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of thousands of people are descending on Downtown Pittsburgh for the city's Fourth of July celebrations.

The festivities are just getting underway, and the city is making sure Tuesday will be a safe experience for everyone. There are light bag checks from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. in multiple locations around Point State Park.

Pittsburgh police, EMS, and fire will be present during the festivities, ready to ensure the city's celebrations will continue to be a cherished tradition. The city also brought on a private security firm in addition to Pittsburgh police to handle the crowds.

There are several items you cannot bring into Point State Park, including fireworks, alcohol, drones, pop-up tents and weapons. Director of Public Safety Lee Schmidt says people should not be concerned about their safety.

"We have a strong police presence throughout the city and Downtown," he said. "Some are visible, some are not."

There is free music on the main stage throughout the evening, and the night will cap off with fireworks at 9:35 p.m.

