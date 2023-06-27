Fourth defendant sentenced to prison in 2020 drug-related slaying of classmate

The last of several teenagers charged in the shooting death of a classmate in a drug-related robbery more than three years ago in Pennsylvania has been sentenced to prison following a plea deal.

Damien Green, now 19, was sentenced Friday to 15 to 30 years after pleading guilty to third-degree murder in Blair County Court, The (Altoona) Mirror reported. Prosecutors agreed to reduce the charge from second-degree murder, and Green also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery and illegal use of a communication facility.

Prosecutors said Green and another 15-year-old as well as a 16-year-old planned to rob 15-year-old Devon Pfirsching of money and marijuana in February 2020. Authorities said one of the youths pulled a gun on the victim and pistol-whipped him, and when the victim fought back, he was shot.

Defense attorney Dan Kiss said his client didn't want to speak in the courtroom because he couldn't find the right words to express his condolences to the victim's family members who were present. He said Green has matured during his more than three years behind bars in Indiana County and "is not the person he was in 2020."

The other two youths earlier pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. Owen Southerland, who was 16 at the time of the crime, was sentenced to 35 years to life. Logan Persing, who was 15 at the time, was sentenced to 17 to 34 years. Another youth accused of supplying the gun was sentenced to 10 to 20 years.