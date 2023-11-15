Four WPIAL Championship football games to be broadcast on KDKA+

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- All four of next week's WPIAL championship football games at Acrisure Stadium will be broadcasted on KDKA+!

The WPIAL and the Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday that the 1A, 2A, 3A, and 4A title games being played at Acrisure Stadium next Friday will be airing on KDKA+ as part of the "Pittsburgh Steelers present the WPIAL Championships at Acrisure Stadium" broadcast.

We are excited to announce that we have partnered with @84LumberNews, @Acrisure, and @GiantEagle to broadcast the 2023 WPIAL Championships being played at @AcrisureStadium on Friday, Nov. 24 on KDKA+!



More ⤵️https://t.co/Z8rBDGWgmJ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 14, 2023

"We are excited to bring the WPIAL Championships that will be played at Acrisure Stadium back to television," said Steelers Director of Business Development and Strategy, Dan Rooney. "This provides another platform to spotlight and celebrate the young athletes who play the game of football in Western Pennsylvania. We'd like to thank our partners who helped make this possible."

Kickoff times for the four games are as follows:

1A Championship -- 11 a.m.

2A Championship -- 2 p.m.

3A Championship -- 5 p.m.

4A Championship -- 8 p.m.

The matchups for the four championship games being played that day will be set after this Friday's semifinal games are played.

In Class 2A, 3A and Class 4A, we could see repeat champions as Steel Valley, Belle Vernon Area and Aliquippa are all still alive in their bids to retain their championship titles from a year ago.

Mike Darnay/Mon Valley Independent

In Class 1A, we will see a new winner this year with defending champion Union eliminated last week in the quarterfinals.

In addition to being broadcast on KDKA+, the games will also be streaming online through the NFHS Network.

Coverage of all four games will be provided through the Steelers' Youth Football social media channels throughout the day.