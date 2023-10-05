Four West Virginia men indicted on child sex offense charges

WHEELING, W. Va. (KDKA) - Four West Virginia men were indicted for federal sex offenses on Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of West Virginia, the four men were indicted on multiple different offenses including enticement of a minor for sex, possession of child pornography, failing to register as a sex offender.

"We will continue to aggressively pursue all those who seek to harm children," said U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld. "Thanks to the excellent work of our law enforcement partners, the individuals charged won't be able to hurt anyone for a long time to come."

Harry Wells, a 53-year-old from Follansbee, West Virginia is facing charges of enticing a minor for sex using a computer, transfer of obscene material to a minor, and possession of child pornography.

He is accused of trying to convince a child to engage in sexual activities, sending obscene material to the child, and also having child pornography on his cell phone.

David Evans, a 53-year-old from Moundsville, West Virginia is facing charges of possessing child pornography.

He allegedly uploaded pornographic images of minors to Google Photos and a search of his cell phone found more photos and videos of minors less than 12 years old.

Carl Colvin, a 70-year-old from Wheeling, is facing charges of possessing child pornography.

A search of Colvin's computer found that he was in possession of child pornography, which depicted children under the age of 12.

Lastly, 42-year-old Caleb Steiner of Wheeling was indicted on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender.

Steiner is required to register as a sex offender and when traveling across state lines must update his address, which he failed to do.

The West Virginia State Police investigated Evans's case, and the Wheeling Police Department investigated Colvin's case with help from the Department of Homeland Security Investigations. Meanwhile, Homeland Security investigated the Wells case and U.S. Marshals investigated Steiner.