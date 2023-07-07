Four snakes on the loose in Ross Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Four more snakes are unaccounted for in Ross Township after the release of a python on Ross Township Municipal Center grounds.

According to Ross Township police, the result of an investigation of a python that was located at the Municipal Center grounds helped officials determine that a total of five snakes were released by the owner and four are still unaccounted for.

Police are looking for one brendli python that's seven feet long, one rat snake that's seven feet long and two juvenile ball pythons.

Officials say none of the snakes are poisonous, but are still asking if anyone sees them to stay away and call 911.