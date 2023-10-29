Four people recovering after early morning shooting in Carrick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Four people are recovering in the hospital after an early morning shooting in Carrick.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 4:30 a.m. police were called to the 1800 block of Brownsville Road after being informed of multiple shots being fired in the area.

Once they arrived, they found two men who had been shot.

#BREAKING: @PghPublicSafety @PghPolice say 1 man is in critical condition, another in stable after a shooting off Brownsville Rd in Carrick this morning, appears it happened outside a business called Lane’z Bowling Alley. You can see the damage left behind by bullets.@KDKA pic.twitter.com/6IXLSZuxES — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) October 29, 2023

One was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He is in critical condition and was taken in for surgery.

The other victim, also taken to the hospital but in stable condition, had a gunshot wound to the torso.

An early investigation found that the two victims were firing at one another.

About 90 minutes later, police were informed that two women went to two hospitals outside the city via private vehicle to be treated for graze wounds.

The Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit is investigating.

