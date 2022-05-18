Watch CBS News
Four fired Sewickley Academy teachers reportedly file lawsuit against school

Bryant Reed

Former Sewickley Academy teachers sue school
SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - A lawsuit against Sewickley Academy is alleging four teachers were fired from their roles for opposing racial discrimination during a purge of administrators.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the four teachers filed the federal lawsuit on Tuesday.

The lawsuit says the teachers supported Douglas Leek, who filed his own separate lawsuit, he was a Black administrator who was replaced by a white woman.

Although the school said he was let go due to declining enrollment and performance.

The lawsuits are the fallout of "critical trace theories" where the teachers said Sewickley Academy tried to get them to forget the past and teach "both sides" of slavery after a group of parents complained about their kids' curriculum.

One teacher claimed she was reprimanded for "stirring the pot" concerning racial issues and the school viewed the group of teachers as the ring leaders.

From the lawsuit, the teachers are seeking to be reinstated to their positions and compensated for lost wages and opportunities.

