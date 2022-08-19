Watch CBS News
Foster Love Project hosts third annual Back to School Fest

By Kym Gable

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The third annual Back to School Fest was recently held at the headquarters of the Foster Love Project.  

The focus was on getting kids in foster care and transition ready for the school year with school supplies, backpacks and shoes. All the supplies were given to them for free. 

Kelly Hughes, the founder of the non-profit organization, said, "We just want to ensure kids whose families are facing crisis have the goods they need and feel they aren't lost in the system. They aren't just a number to us. We truly care about them as a person."

There was also music, food and face-painting, all while foster and adoptive families made connections.

"Foster Love has been a great support for me," Ally Brownfield said. "I really didn't know other foster kids except for my sisters."

"When you go into the foster care system, not everyone, but you don't get to take as much stuff as you want. And this helps fulfill not just the stuff but the love through that," Brownfield added.

"Everyone, we hope is going to leave with full arms and a big smile," Hughes said.  

